Cesar Araujo News: Back for Orlando
Araujo has served his one match suspension and will be an option for the trip to Colorado on June 14.
Araujo will return to the pitch after the international break, having served a suspension for a straight red card against Atlanta. He's had a far better start to the season than in 2024, recording two goals with three assists in 11 appearances, having started all of those as he already surpassed his career high for goals.
