Cesar Azpilicueta News: Limited to 14 appearances

Azpilicueta was limited to 14 appearances (10 starts) in the 2024/25 Liga season, tallying one goal, 25 tackles and 29 clearances.

Azpilicueta wasn't the regular starter on the right side of the defense this season, as he shared the workload with Nahuel Molina, but the veteran remains a reliable option for Diego Simeone. That said, the nature of his inconsistent role and playing time limits his fantasy upside. That scenario shouldn't change for the 2025/26 campaign.