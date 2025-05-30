Fantasy Soccer
Cesar Lopez News: Won't stay in Juarez

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 30, 2025

Lopez's loan to FC Juarez has ended, bringing him back to Necaxa for future seasons, the team announced Wednesday.

Lopez recorded 76 minutes of play across five first-team appearances for Bravos, but he was otherwise limited to a spot in the Under-23 squad. He's unlikely to earn consistent playing time in his parent club, as they have many reliable forwards such as Diber Cambindo, Ricardo Monreal and Tomas Badaloni.

