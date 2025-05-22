Fantasy Soccer
Chancel Mbemba News: Blank season with Marseille

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 22, 2025

Mbemba featured in zero games during the 2024-25 season with Marseille due to a conflict with the club's direction.

Mbemba is leaving Marseille as a free agent after not playing a single minute with the club this season. It is a disappointing end for the Congolese defender who was a fan favorite during his time at the club and could have helped this season given the numerous issues in defense. He remains a memorable figure for OM supporters after scoring key goals and wearing the captain's armband on several occasions.

