Charalampos Lykogiannis News: 12 crosses in finale

Lykogiannis generated one shot (zero on goal), 12 crosses (three accurate) and seven corners in Saturday's 3-1 loss versus Genoa. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 52nd minute.

Lykogiannis recorded a season-high 12 crosses in Saturday's season finale, recording three accurate in the process. He also took a season-high seven corners, but created just one chance before he was subbed off in the 75th minute. He had a solid Serie A campaign as he recorded four assists and recorded 106 crosses across 17 appearances (12 starts).