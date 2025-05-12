Fantasy Soccer
Charles De Ketelaere News: Sets up early goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2025

De Ketelaere had an assist while taking three shots (one on goal), crossing twice (one accurate) and creating two chances during Monday's 2-1 win over Roma.

De Ketelaere set up Ademola Lookman in the 9th minute assisting the opening goal of the match. The attacker has combined for three goal involvements in his last two appearances to go along with five shots, four chances created and three crosses over that span.

