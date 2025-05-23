Chase Gasper Injury: Trains with group
Gasper (lower body) was back in training on grass Friday ahead of Saturday's match against NYCFC, accoridng to Joe Chatz of On Tap Sports.
Gasper was viewed outside on the grass last week but has made further improvements, with the defender starting to train with the group. This will leave him questionable for their upcoming contest. He has yet to appear this season and will likely only see a bench spot if fit Saturday.
