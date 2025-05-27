Che Adams News: So-so shift in season finale

Adams recorded three shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-0 defeat to Roma.

Adams failed to conclude his season on a positive note on Sunday, as Torino fell to Roma 2-0. In 90 minutes played, the striker not only failed to score, but he also had the fewest touches of any outfield player to play 90 minutes with 30, and was caught offside three times. Adams did manage to rack up nine goals and three assists in 30 Serie A starts this season, but registered just two goal contributions in the last three months of the campaign.