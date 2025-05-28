Fantasy Soccer
Chidozie Awaziem headshot

Chidozie Awaziem News: Substitute option Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 28, 2025

Awaziem (not injury related) is on the bench for Wednesday's visit to Portland Timbers.

Awaziem was out during the previous game as he dealt with a non-injury problem, but he was a very consistent starter before that. The center-back's 4.4 clearances per match represent the third-highest figure on the squad this season. He'll look to regain a starting spot from either Ian Murphy or Andreas Maxso in the future.

Chidozie Awaziem
Colorado Rapids
