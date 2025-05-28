Chidozie Awaziem News: Substitute option Wednesday

Awaziem (not injury related) is on the bench for Wednesday's visit to Portland Timbers.

Awaziem was out during the previous game as he dealt with a non-injury problem, but he was a very consistent starter before that. The center-back's 4.4 clearances per match represent the third-highest figure on the squad this season. He'll look to regain a starting spot from either Ian Murphy or Andreas Maxso in the future.