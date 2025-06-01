Chris Brady News: Delivers solid performance in win

Brady had four saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 3-1 victory against Orlando City SC.

Brady made four saves to help Chicago Fire secure a 3-1 win over Orlando City on Saturday. His crucial interventions particularly in the second half preserved the team's lead. This performance contributed to Chicago's third win in their last four matches. Brady added four saves to his total of 48 in 14 appearances this season while he secured only one clean sheet. He will aim to keep his goal empty on Saturday when Chicago face D.C. United.