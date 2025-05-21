Chris Fuhrich News: Struggles offensively

Fuhrich scored twice and added three assists in 33 appearances (23 starts) in the Bundesliga.

Fuhrich's production took a nosedive this season. He still played almost 2,000 minutes but he just couldn't get anything going. It was a season to forget in general for the winger, who maintained his starting role throughout, but was consistently frustrating. Concerning for the future is that his creative numbers all took a downturn as well, with only 33 chances created and 12 shots on goal.