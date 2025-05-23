Fantasy Soccer
Chris Mueller

Chris Mueller Injury: Nearing return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 23, 2025

Mueller (not injury related) has been removed from the injury report, per manager Gregg Berhalter.

Mueller is nearing a return to the squad and has been removed from the injury report. Mueller originally missed time for the birth of his child but has been out for more than a month after suffering an injury as well. He's now back on the training ground and getting closer to a return to full action for Sunday's trip to NYC FC.

Chris Mueller
Chicago Fire
More Stats & News
