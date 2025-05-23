Chris Mueller Injury: Nearing return
Mueller (not injury related) has been removed from the injury report, per manager Gregg Berhalter.
Mueller is nearing a return to the squad and has been removed from the injury report. Mueller originally missed time for the birth of his child but has been out for more than a month after suffering an injury as well. He's now back on the training ground and getting closer to a return to full action for Sunday's trip to NYC FC.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now