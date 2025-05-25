Chris Wood News: No-show to finish career campaign

Wood recorded three shots (zero on goal) in Sunday's 1-0 loss to Chelsea.

Wood had multiple good chances to get Nottingham's team on the board but did not follow through. That has been his story since March, backed up by barely multiple goals despite double-digit appearances. But take the first seven months of Wood's 2024-25 season, and it is excellent. For the first time in his tenured Premier League career, he achieved a 20-plus G/A, which includes three assists on 22 chances created. However, the striker's bread and butter has always been goal scoring, with this season no different. Wood's 35 shots on target earned him 20 scored, his career best.