Christantus Uche News: Assist salvages day

Uche assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 defeat against Celta Vigo.

Uche put on a less-than-stellar showing in Getafe's final match of the season. Even though he was able to register an assist, he lost the most duels in the match with eight, completed just one of his three dribbles, and was caught offside twice. Uche had an up-and-down season this year in La Liga, registering just ten goal contributions in 33 appearances and 30 starts, but did show attacking intent consistently throughout the campaign.