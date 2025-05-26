Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Christantus Uche headshot

Christantus Uche News: Assist salvages day

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2025

Uche assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 defeat against Celta Vigo.

Uche put on a less-than-stellar showing in Getafe's final match of the season. Even though he was able to register an assist, he lost the most duels in the match with eight, completed just one of his three dribbles, and was caught offside twice. Uche had an up-and-down season this year in La Liga, registering just ten goal contributions in 33 appearances and 30 starts, but did show attacking intent consistently throughout the campaign.

Christantus Uche
Getafe
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now