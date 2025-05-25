Christian Eriksen News: Scores in last game

Eriksen scored a penalty in his 107th and final appearance for Manchester United, as he is leaving the club after three seasons, the club announced.

Eriksen is set for free agency after spending the last three seasons with the Red Devils, appearing in 107 games with eight goals and 18 assists. This season, he featured in 33 games, started half of them, and registered three goals and four assists. Eriksen added quality to the midfield and helped the club win both the League Cup and FA Cup, though he missed the League Cup final due to injury. In his final match, Bruno Fernandes let him take a penalty against Aston Villa, which he converted as a nice farewell for the club.