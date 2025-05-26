Christian Kabasele News: Goal in regular-season finale

Kabasele scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 3-2 loss against Fiorentina.

By logging a goal Sunday, Kabasele will finish with multiple in the statistical category for his 2024-25 season. It marks Kabasele's second straight including two G/A. Defensively, the center-back was obviously much more active, with 72 clearances and 14 interceptions.