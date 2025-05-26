Christian Mawissa Elebi News: Young defensive prospect in ASM

Mawissa made 28 appearances accross all competitions for Monaco during the 2024-25 season.

Mawissa's emergence as a defensive prospect has been a positive development for Monaco during his first season in the Principaute. He broke career highs in three key defensive stats with 42 tackles, 26 interceptions and 45 clearances in 22 Ligue 1 appearances. Mawissa was a regular starter in central defense and at left-back during the second half of the season and could become a key figure in the backline with more experience.