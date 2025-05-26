Christian Norgaard News: Dishes assist in draw

Norgaard assisted once to go with two shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Wolverhampton.

Norgaard logged his third goal contribution in six games, and his ninth of the season, closing out his most productive EPL campaign yet. This also marked his second consecutive outing with at least two shots on target, a number he reached three times on the year. Additionally, he accounted for three tackles won in the draw, echoing his notable defensive effort this season, where he finished with 49 tackles won over 34 appearances.