Christopher Nkunku Injury: Available against Forest

Nkunku (undisclosed) is back available for the final game of the season against Nottingham Forest on Sunday, coach Enzo Maresca said in the press conference. "Yes, Christo is available. He's been working with us in the last few days, being part of the training sessions."

Nkunku has resumed team training this week and will be available for the season finale against Nottingham Forest on sunday after recovering from injury. That said, after almost one month without playing, he will likely start on the bench and could feature in the second half if called upon.