Christos Mandas News: Tough finish to good season

Mandas had two saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-0 defeat versus Lecce.

Mandas' last three Serie A appearances saw him log the same number of goals conceded and saves, four, with zero clean sheets during any game. Recent form aside, his 2024-25 season also included some excellence that indicates why he became Lazio's starting goalkeeper. The campaign also includes Mandas' 20 saves and four clean sheets. In nine appearances, the goalkeeper conceded fewer saves (seven).