CJ Dos Santos headshot

CJ Dos Santos News: Four saves in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 30, 2025

CJ Dos Santos had four saves and allowed one goal in Wednesday's 1-0 loss versus Seattle Sounders FC.

CJ Dos Santos turned aside four of five Seattle shots on target Wednesday as San Diego fell in a narrow 1-0 defeat. Despite conceding, San Diego's starting keeper Is on a strong ruin of for that has seen hm produce 16 saves (one penalty save) and five clearances over his last six starting appearances while conceding just three goals and recording three clean sheets. Dos Santos's next challenge is likely to come Saturday when San Diego hosts Austin FC.

CJ Dos Santos
San Diego FC
More Stats & News
