CJ Dos Santos turned aside four of five Seattle shots on target Wednesday as San Diego fell in a narrow 1-0 defeat. Despite conceding, San Diego's starting keeper Is on a strong ruin of for that has seen hm produce 16 saves (one penalty save) and five clearances over his last six starting appearances while conceding just three goals and recording three clean sheets. Dos Santos's next challenge is likely to come Saturday when San Diego hosts Austin FC.