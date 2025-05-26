CJ Dos Santos News: One goal conceded without a save
CJ Dos Santos recorded no saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 2-1 win over Los Angeles Galaxy.
Dos Santos conceded his only goal of the last three games as his side won 2-1 against LA Galaxy. This was the first game this season that he didn't make a save, having already kept five clean sheets in his 15 games so far. The keeper has kept clean sheets in his three home games prior to this one.
