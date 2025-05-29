Fantasy Soccer
CJ Dos Santos News: Re-signs with San Diego

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2025

Dos Santos has re-signed with San Diego, accoridng to his club.

Dos Santos went into San Diego's inaugural season as their starter and looks to be continuing in that role for a few more seasons after re-signing through 2027 with an option through 2028. So far this season, he has registered 16 starts in 16 appearances, notching six clean sheets, 18 goals allowed and 50 saves.

CJ Dos Santos
San Diego FC
