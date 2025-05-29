CJ Dos Santos News: Re-signs with San Diego
Dos Santos has re-signed with San Diego, accoridng to his club.
Dos Santos went into San Diego's inaugural season as their starter and looks to be continuing in that role for a few more seasons after re-signing through 2027 with an option through 2028. So far this season, he has registered 16 starts in 16 appearances, notching six clean sheets, 18 goals allowed and 50 saves.
