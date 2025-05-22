Clement Akpa News: Records triple-digit clearances

Akpa recorded 138 clearances, 55 tackles, 42 interceptions and 14 blocked shots in 31 appearances (29 starts) in the Ligue 1. He also notched an assist.

Akpa wasn't a regular contributor on offense for Auxerre, although that's to be expected given his centre-back role in a newly-promoted team. Most of his value came via his defensive stats, and he recorded six or more clearances in a game in 10 different outings.