Clement Akpa News: Records triple-digit clearances

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 22, 2025

Akpa recorded 138 clearances, 55 tackles, 42 interceptions and 14 blocked shots in 31 appearances (29 starts) in the Ligue 1. He also notched an assist.

Akpa wasn't a regular contributor on offense for Auxerre, although that's to be expected given his centre-back role in a newly-promoted team. Most of his value came via his defensive stats, and he recorded six or more clearances in a game in 10 different outings.

