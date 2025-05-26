Clement Lenglet News: Scores goal in final game

Lenglet scored his second La Liga goal of the season in the 87th minute of Sunday's final game of the campaign against Girona.

Lenglet had been mostly a defensive presence throughout the season but found his way onto the scoresheet in the final game. His timing and awareness on the rebound showed a veteran's touch. He appeared in 30 games across all competitions and helped the team secure 11 clean sheets while setting the second-highest mark of his career with 103 clearances and scoring two league goals for the first time since 2019 with Barcelona. He is expected to return to Barcelona after the end of his loan spell in the capital.