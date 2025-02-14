Cody Gakpo Injury: Doubtful for Wolves game

Gakpo (undisclosed) was forced off in the 69th minute of the Merseyside derby due to an injury after receiving a knock. He is doubtful for Sunday's match against Wolves, coach Arne Slot said in the press conference. "Cody is a bit of a doubt as well, let's wait to see how he is today. I had to take him off because of an injury; he got a knock."

Gakpo had to come off in Wednesday's game due to a knock, making him doubtful for Sunday's clash. His absence would be a significant blow for the team, given his impact in the frontline this season, contributing 11 goals and four assists from 55 shots in 31 appearances across all competitions. If he is unavailable, Diogo Jota is likely to start on the left wing.