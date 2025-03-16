Fantasy Soccer
Cole Palmer headshot

Cole Palmer Injury: Out with tight hamstring

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 16, 2025 at 5:52am

Palmer is not in the squad for Sunday's trip to Arsenal due to hamstring tightness, reports Simon Phillips of the Talk Chelsea podcast.

Palmer is a surprise absence as no hint of an injury was given in the buildup to Sunday's London Derby. At the moment, Palmer remains in the England squad for the upcoming international break, though his status is something to keep an eye on.

Cole Palmer
Chelsea
More Stats & News
