Cole Palmer Injury: Out with tight hamstring
Palmer is not in the squad for Sunday's trip to Arsenal due to hamstring tightness, reports Simon Phillips of the Talk Chelsea podcast.
Palmer is a surprise absence as no hint of an injury was given in the buildup to Sunday's London Derby. At the moment, Palmer remains in the England squad for the upcoming international break, though his status is something to keep an eye on.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now