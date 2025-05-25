Cole Palmer News: Quiet end to good season

Palmer registered one shot (one on goal), six crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 1-0 victory versus Nottingham Forest.

Palmer's 2023-24 season includes 22 goals and 11 assists. So if the attacking midfielder numerically improved in every shot and playmaking category, which happened, perhaps an all-time season would be expected. The latter did not come to fruition. Palmer's 2024-25 season includes 145 crosses (35 accurate), 126 shots (51 on goal), 89 chances created and 75 corners, all career highs. However, with them came a disappointing run of continued form that consists of barely multiple assists and only one goal for 16 appearances. As a result, his season G/A decreased by double digits, going from 33 to 23. Still, 15 goals and eight assists are great accomplishments that speak to Palmer's goal-contributing expectations. Ideally, the aforementioned bad form comes to a screeching halt for his sake, as he will be relied on when Chelsea's team begins a dual campaign featuring Champions League action.