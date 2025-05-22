Colin Kleine-Bekel News: Leaves Holstein Kiel

Kleine-Bekel leaves Holstein Kiel after two years at the club, the team announced.

Kleine-Bekel was a key element in Holstein Kiel's promotion to the Bundesliga but is now leaving the club after two seasons with the Storks. The former Dortmund youth player featured in 34 games with the reserve team and 27 games with the senior squad. He did not play any minutes this season due to a long-term knee injury. He is now a free agent and will aim to recover in time for next season.