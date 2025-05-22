Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Colin Kleine-Bekel headshot

Colin Kleine-Bekel News: Leaves Holstein Kiel

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 22, 2025

Kleine-Bekel leaves Holstein Kiel after two years at the club, the team announced.

Kleine-Bekel was a key element in Holstein Kiel's promotion to the Bundesliga but is now leaving the club after two seasons with the Storks. The former Dortmund youth player featured in 34 games with the reserve team and 27 games with the senior squad. He did not play any minutes this season due to a long-term knee injury. He is now a free agent and will aim to recover in time for next season.

Colin Kleine-Bekel
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now