Colin Kleine-Bekel News: Signs with Bochum

Kleine-Bekel has signed a contract with Bochum until 2028, the club announced.

Kleine-Bekel has joined Bochum as a free agent after the end of his contract with Kiel. He made 54 appearances with the youth team of Dortmund, scoring 10 goals and providing two assists before joining Holstein Kiel in 2021. With the Storks, he played 61 games, scored one goal, and assisted twice. This season, he didn't play any game due to a long-term knee injury.