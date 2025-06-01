Fantasy Soccer
Conner Antley News: Scores winner away to Cinicinnati

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 1, 2025

Antley scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 victory over FC Cincinnati.

Antley connected with Gabriel Pirani to score his first goal of the season in only his fifth start of the year. This goal has been his only shot since coming into the team, and in this match, he also created his first chance of the year. He was also impressive defensively, making two interceptions and four clearances.

