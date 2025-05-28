Conor Bradley News: Larger role coming up

Bradley provided two assists during 19 appearances (seven starts) in the Premier League

Bradley didn't really increase his role this season, but with Trent Alexander-Arnold set to depart Liverpool, Bradley should take on more minutes next season. Jeremie Frimpong has been heavily linked with a move to the club, and could take the top job, though he's a different player than Bradley, who is a more traditional right-back. Either way, with Alexander-Arnold gone, Bradley should be set for a split of minutes at right-back.