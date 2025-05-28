Fantasy Soccer
Conor Bradley headshot

Conor Bradley News: Larger role coming up

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 28, 2025

Bradley provided two assists during 19 appearances (seven starts) in the Premier League

Bradley didn't really increase his role this season, but with Trent Alexander-Arnold set to depart Liverpool, Bradley should take on more minutes next season. Jeremie Frimpong has been heavily linked with a move to the club, and could take the top job, though he's a different player than Bradley, who is a more traditional right-back. Either way, with Alexander-Arnold gone, Bradley should be set for a split of minutes at right-back.

Conor Bradley
Liverpool
