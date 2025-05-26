Conor Gallagher News: Delivers assist against Girona

Gallagher provided one assist in Sunday's 4-0 victory over Girona in the season finale, wrapping up a 41-appearances campaign.

Gallagher brought intensity and work rate to every match and did the same against Girona when entering for the last 20 minutes, contributing to his third assist of the season in La Liga. Gallagher adapted quickly to Spanish football, especially with his ability to win duels and support forward play, appearing in 41 games across all competitions, scoring four goals and providing four assists. He looks set to become a long-term piece in Atletico's midfield core in both the heart of the pitch or on the left flank when asked upon.