Conor Townsend Injury: Likely out for finale

Townsend (hamstring) is uncertain to play against West Ham United on Sunday as he wasn't mentioned by manager Kieran McKenna told media during his pre-match press conference Friday.

Townsend might not recover in time to play in the final game of the 2024/25 Premier League campaign. If that's the case, the defender would end up missing the final six games of the season with his hamstring problem, but he was also an unused sub on a regular basis. He's been limited to only six appearances (three starts) in the league.