Conrad Wallem News: Issued second yellow card

Wallem received a red card in the 96th minute of Saturday's match against San Jose.

Wallem was booked twice in extra time of Saturday's contest to close the match, having been issued both for time wasting. This will lead to his absence when facing Portland on June eighth, and he will be next available to face the Galaxy on June 14. This will force a change, with Tomas Ostrak as a possible replacement while Wallem is out.