Cristian Espinoza headshot

Cristian Espinoza News: Limited effort Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2025

Espinoza registered five crosses (one accurate) and four corners in Wednesday's 1-0 win versus Los Angeles Galaxy.

Espinoza sent in fewer crosses than usual despite taking all of the visitors' corner kicks in the win. He played in an offensive position, which has been his role throughout his last six starts. With consistent playing time and a record of four goals and six assists in 15 matches, he should remain one of his team's key attackers going forward. However, he'll look to bounce back from his current two-game scoreless streak.

Cristian Espinoza
San Jose Earthquakes
