Curtis Jones headshot

Curtis Jones News: Career-highs across the board

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 28, 2025

Jones scored three times, added three assists and played 33 times (19 starts) in the Premier League.

Jones set new career-highs across the board, with three assists a new high, 19 starts and 33 appearances also were new highs. New boss Arne Slot was a fan of Jones, and played him both in attacking and holding midfield. The midfielder should remain an important part of the team next season, though new additions in midfield like the rumored Florian Wirtz could limit Jones' chances in the starting XI.

Curtis Jones
Liverpool
