Dan-Axel Zagadou Injury: Training with the ball

Zagadou (knee) has been spotted training with the ball, the club announced.

Zagadou suffered a second knee injury at the start of the season and has been recovering since his surgery in October. The defender returned to indoor training and was spotted training with the ball as well on Tuesday, although his return to competition before the end of the season remains uncertain. He is unlikely to be rushed back to avoid any setbacks, but seeing him training with the ball is a positive sign for his eventual return to the pitch.