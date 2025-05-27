Dan Burn News: Solid defensively in loss

Burn made one tackle, eight clearances, one interception and two blocks during Sunday's 1-0 loss against Everton.

Burn had another great performance at the heart of the defense but wasn't able to prevent his team from losing in the season finale. Anyway, the defender finished the campaign as one of EPL most productive defenders, with one goal, one assist, 194 clearances (eighth among all players), 39 tackles and 13 clean sheets over 37 starts.