Dani Ceballos News: Goes full 90 minutes in finale

Ceballos recorded two tackles (one won) and one interception in Saturday's 2-0 win against Real Sociedad.

Ceballos played his first 90 minute match since May 14, having been a rotational option to end the season. He suffered two injuries that saw him miss some time, which resulted in 15 starts in 23 La Liga appearances. He failed to make it on to the scoresheet, producing low numbers in the attack while also only making 41 tackles (21 won). Since the midfielder is guaranteed for another two seasons, he will likely have to fight for a decent role following a subpar year.