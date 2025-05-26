Dani Olmo News: Nets one in closing win

Olmo scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 3-0 victory versus Athletic.

Olmo buried his 10th goal of the campaign to help his squad close on a high note. The goal contribution marked his fourth in the last seven league outings, while he finished the season with a total of 13 goal contributions in 25 outings. This was also just the ninth time on the year that he finished with fewer than 15 completed passes, as he racked up a total of 515 completed passes, his most in any of the last six seasons.