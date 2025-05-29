Dani Vivian News: Regular starter at center-back

Vivian started in 28 of his 32 league appearances, as well as in 10 of his 11 UEFA Europa League appearances, during the 2024/25 season. He racked up 147 clearances, 47 interceptions and 40 tackles in league play while adding four goals.

Athletic rarely made changes on the defensive line and Vivian was one of their most consistent performers regardless of whether he was playing alongside Yeray Alvarez (thigh) or Aitor Paredes. It's unclear whether Athletic will aim to bolster their defensive line over the summer transfer window, but Vivian should remain a regular starter for the side as long as he doesn't sign with a bigger club.