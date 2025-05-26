Daniel Fila News: Nets in Juventus meeting
Fila drew one foul and scored one goal to go with one shot (one on target) in Sunday's 3-2 loss against Juventus.
Fila was back in the starting lineup after a month and scored right away with a slightly scuffed volley that still went in. He didn't have many touches afterward. He had an up-and-down spell after transferring in January, failing to obtain a starring role and posting two goals, eight shots (six on target), six chances created and five clearances in 10 games (six starts).
