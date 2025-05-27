Daniel Maldini News: Scores quick-fire brace

Maldini scored a brace to go with three shots (two on target) and one chance created in Sunday's 3-2 defeat against Parma in the final game of the season.

Maldini scored twice in the 32nd and 33rd minutes to give Atalanta a 2-0 lead. His first goal came from a cross by Raoul Bellanova and the second was assisted by Mateo Retegui. Atalanta eventually suffered a comeback and conceded a stoppage-time goal to close the season with a loss. Maldini played in 30 league matches this season, 20 with Monza and 10 with Atalanta, after joining permanently during the winter transfer window. He scored six league goals, the most in a single season for the young forward, including three in the final two matches which were also his only starts with Atalanta. His late performances have created optimism heading into next season.