Daniel Pereira News: Available off bench Wednesday
Pereira (hip) is on the bench in the midweek match against Real Salt Lake.
Pereira could be an option to replace Ilie Sanchez or Besard Sabovic in midfield in this game. The Venezuelan, who has missed five league contests since suffering the injury, is a source of all-around production but only occasionally reliable for direct contributions, having scored one goal in 10 matches played this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now