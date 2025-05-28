Fantasy Soccer
Daniel Pereira News: Available off bench Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 28, 2025

Pereira (hip) is on the bench in the midweek match against Real Salt Lake.

Pereira could be an option to replace Ilie Sanchez or Besard Sabovic in midfield in this game. The Venezuelan, who has missed five league contests since suffering the injury, is a source of all-around production but only occasionally reliable for direct contributions, having scored one goal in 10 matches played this season.

