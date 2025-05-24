Daniel Rios News: Back on bench
Rios (foot) is on the bench for Saturday's visit to Real Salt Lake.
Rios could make an early return in this game, but it remains to be seen how many minutes he's fit for. In any case, he appears to be a viable alternative to Brian White up front. The Mexican failed to make the score sheet in three consecutive matches prior to the issue, remaining with one goal and an assist in the current campaign.
