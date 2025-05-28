Daniel Svensson News: Breakout half-season in Germany

Svensson started in eight of his 12 appearances while notching one goal and three assists to go along with 15 tackles, 24 clearances and 36 crosses.

Svensson was only with the club for half of the campaign following his loan move, but saw enough success that the club made his deal permanent in May. This comes after he saw pretty consistent time early into his tenure with the club, starting in eight of his appearances while adding four UCL starts. He is a two-way player and gives the club the advantage to play him in multiple roles, leading to four goal contributions in his 12 appearances, yet another solid player found early in their career by Dortmund.