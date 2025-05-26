Daniele Ghilardi News: Wins four tackles against Empoli
Ghilardi had one cross (zero accurate), eight clearances, two interceptions and four tackles (all won) in Sunday's 2-1 win against Empoli.
Ghilardi turned in a strong shift like the whole Verona rearguard despite conceding one goal. He eventually became a starter in his maiden Serie A season, showing well for the most part and notching 44 tackles, 30 interceptions, 102 clearances and 15 blocks in 24 displays (21 starts), with five clean sheets.
