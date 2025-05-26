Fantasy Soccer
Daniele Ghilardi headshot

Daniele Ghilardi News: Wins four tackles against Empoli

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2025

Ghilardi had one cross (zero accurate), eight clearances, two interceptions and four tackles (all won) in Sunday's 2-1 win against Empoli.

Ghilardi turned in a strong shift like the whole Verona rearguard despite conceding one goal. He eventually became a starter in his maiden Serie A season, showing well for the most part and notching 44 tackles, 30 interceptions, 102 clearances and 15 blocks in 24 displays (21 starts), with five clean sheets.

Daniele Ghilardi
Verona
