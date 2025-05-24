Danilo Cataldi Injury: Returning against Udinese

Cataldi (thigh) has been named in Fiorentina's squad to face Udinese on Sunday.

Cataldi has shaken off a thigh problem that shelved him for three weeks and could replace Amir Richardson or Nicolo Fagioli in the XI if able to handle big minutes. He has logged four crosses (two accurate), three corners, seven tackles (three won) and 12 clearances in his last five displays.