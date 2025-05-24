Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Danilo Cataldi headshot

Danilo Cataldi Injury: Returning against Udinese

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2025

Cataldi (thigh) has been named in Fiorentina's squad to face Udinese on Sunday.

Cataldi has shaken off a thigh problem that shelved him for three weeks and could replace Amir Richardson or Nicolo Fagioli in the XI if able to handle big minutes. He has logged four crosses (two accurate), three corners, seven tackles (three won) and 12 clearances in his last five displays.

Danilo Cataldi
Fiorentina
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now