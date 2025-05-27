Danilo Cataldi News: DNP versus Udinese

Cataldi (thigh) wasn't fielded in Sunday's 3-2 win over Udinese.

Cataldi was available but wasn't rushed back after missing three tilts due to a thigh injury. He has been a stalwart when healthy this campaign, tallying three goals, 21 crosses (six accurate), 34 clearances and 15 key passes in 26 outings. He's highly likely to be confirmed permanently following a loan from Lazio.